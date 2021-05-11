DENVER (CBS4)– AAA Colorado is predicting nearly 700,000 people will travel this Memorial Day Weekend to kick off the unofficial start of summer. A majority of those are expected to take the roads.
AAA has also seen a surge in online traffic and travel bookings.
Denver is the nation’s 4th most popular road trip destination this summer. Colorado Springs is the 5th most popular for hotel, airfare and car rentals.
Nationally, more than 37 million people are expected to travel during the long weekend. That’s a 60% increase over last year.