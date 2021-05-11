DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill that legalizes human composting on May 10. Colorado is now the second state in the country, behind Washington, to offer this alternative burial process.
Most Coloradans choose cremation which experts say releases an estimated 573 pounds of carbon dioxide per person.
CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd spoke with a Washington-based company that is offering this service in 2019
Natural reduction, they say, involves placing a body in a vessel with straw, alfalfa and woodchips — the right mix of carbon and nitrogen.