By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill that legalizes human composting on May 10. Colorado is now the second state in the country, behind Washington, to offer this alternative burial process.

(credit: Recompose)

Most Coloradans choose cremation which experts say releases an estimated 573 pounds of carbon dioxide per person.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd spoke with a Washington-based company that is offering this service in 2019

Natural reduction, they say, involves placing a body in a vessel with straw, alfalfa and woodchips — the right mix of carbon and nitrogen.

