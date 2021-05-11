AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A letter sent to staff at Aurora Public Schools says they will be required to be vaccinated from COVID-19 for the next school year. Superintendent D. Rico Munn says some exemptions will be allowed under state and federal law.
“This action is in accord with our belief that the science around COVID-19 and the
vaccines is clear and compelling, is in alignment with the guidance received from
federal, state, and local public health authorities and supports our goal of
returning to full in-person working and learning as soon as possible – and to the
fullest extent possible,” Munn stated in the letter.
The school district says it will need approval of one or more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this requirement.
More information about this plan is expected to be released at a later date, the district says.