DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of opening fire at a driver on Interstate 70. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday in the eastbound lanes between North Havana Street and North Peoria Street.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2005-2008 model Chevrolet Equinox or similar vehicle, dark red, with heavy window tint and black rims. Investigators say a passenger in the suspect vehicle began shooting at the victims, but a motive for the shooting was not released.
After the shooting, police say the suspect vehicle exited at North Peoria Street and went in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.