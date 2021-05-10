DENVER (CBS4) – The U.S. Mint Office in Denver will help make new quarters featuring influential women. The new coins are authorized under the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020.
The U.S. Mint will gather 20 suggested names and present them to the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury for approval. Those 20 women will then be printed on the "tails" side of the coin over the course of four years, starting in 2022.
Maya Angelou and Sally Ride are the first two names chosen.
The U.S. Mint says the "heads" side of quarter will still be George Washington, but it will be "designed in a manner to distinguish it from the current image."
The public can submit recommendations for women to be honored online. Suggestions may not be living women.