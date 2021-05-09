'Everything Is Very Very Fake'; State Issues Cease And Desist Order To Man Posing As Colorado DoctorThe Colorado Medical Board has ordered a man to stop using a fake Colorado medical license which he has apparently been using in other countries to secure jobs as a medical lecturer and professor.

Busy Friday Night In Downtown Denver Could Signal Trend Toward Post-Pandemic LifeAs people begin to venture out of their homes and more events are planned, businesses are gearing up for what could be a busy summer season post-pandemic.

Colorado's Comeback: Moviegoers Return To Regal Theatres Amid COVID Safety ProtocolsOn Friday, one of Colorado’s largest movie theater chains reopened four major locations as moviegoers rejoiced at a chance to leave their homes and creep closer to normal life before the pandemic.

Thousands Participate In Volleyball Tournament, The First Major Event At The Colorado Convention Center In More Than 1 YearThousands of volleyball players along with their coaches and family members participated in the first day of the Colorado Crossroads tournament Friday, the first major event at the convention center more than a year into the pandemic.

Dad Calls Colorado Baby Born With Rare Birth Defect 'A Little Rock Star'A baby born with some of her organs protruding from her body is now home with her parents in Frederick.

Colorado House Advances Democrat-Backed Insurance PlanA Democrat-backed bill designed to curb health insurance costs for individuals and small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic has advanced in the Colorado House.