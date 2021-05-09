COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a 250-pound bear has died after it fell 15 feet from the Seven Falls waterfall on Sunday.
CPW says the bear, a boar that was 3 or 4 years old, was crippled by the impact and had to be euthanized.
CPW says the bear was unable to move its back legs after falling 15 feet from the upper falls so it then plunged 40 feet down the waterfall.
CPW officers called in Broadmoor Fire Protection District firefighters and the El Paso Search and Rescue team to help recover the bear's body. The crews took 120 stairs to an overlook, scaled steep and slippery canyon walls, and crossed the falls to reach the bear.
The team created a pulley system to pull the bear’s remains across the water and then up and over the railing of the stairways.
The team then lowered it to the ground 12 stories below.
