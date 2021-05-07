CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Northglenn News

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A house in Northglenn caught fire Friday morning and sent up a plume of smoke. The back of the home is heavily damaged, but firefighters appear to have saved it from being totally destroyed.

(credit: CBS)

The house is located on Ura Lane, not far from the intersection of 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

North Metro Fire Rescue said in a tweet that they evacuated people who were inside the home.

Copter4 video showed what appeared to be a back porch area heavily damaged and part of the backside of the home and the roof blackened.