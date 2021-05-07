NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A house in Northglenn caught fire Friday morning and sent up a plume of smoke. The back of the home is heavily damaged, but firefighters appear to have saved it from being totally destroyed.
The house is located on Ura Lane, not far from the intersection of 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.
North Metro Fire Rescue said in a tweet that they evacuated people who were inside the home.
Copter4 video showed what appeared to be a back porch area heavily damaged and part of the backside of the home and the roof blackened.