ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The coronavirus pandemic did not stop sports teams from becoming more valuable than ever and the Denver Broncos were one of the teams that saw their worth rise in 2021.
According to Forbes, the Broncos are valued at $3.2 billion making them the No. 25 most valuable sports team in the world. The football team's worth grew $200 million after being valued at $3 billion in 2020. Also, the Broncos have seen a 65% change in value in the last five years as they were worth $1.94 billion in 2016.
The Broncos are owned by Pat Bowlen’s Trust and he bought the team in 1984 for $78 million.
The Broncos are the only professional team from Colorado to make the Forbes top 50 most valuable sports teams list, but two teams owned by Stanley E. Kroenke made the list.
The Los Angeles Rams are valued at $4 billion and are the 13th most valuable sports team and Arsenal Football Club is valued at $2.8 billion and is the 38th on the list. Locally, Kroenke owns the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Rapids.
The most valuable sports team in the world is the Dallas Cowboys ($5.7 billion), followed by the New York Yankees ($5.25 billion), New York Knicks ($5 billion), Barcelona Football Club ($4.76 billion), and Real Madrid Football Club ($4.75 billion).
Overall, the 50 teams on the list are from football (26), basketball (9), soccer (9), and baseball (6). Forbes says media rights deals as the biggest factor to land in the top 50 list.