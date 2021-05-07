Rockies Minor Leaguer Welker Gets 80-Game Drug SuspensionHighly touted Colorado Rockies minor league third baseman Colton Welker was suspended 80 games by the commissioner's office Thursday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

After Another Win For Jon Gray At Coors Field, Colorado Rockies Pitcher Says He 'Knows He Can Outpitch The Other Guy'Jon Gray tossed six strong innings and helped himself with an RBI single, and the Colorado Rockies held off the San Francisco Giants for a 6-5 win.

Top Prospect Alex Newhook Makes NHL Debut For Colorado Avalanche In 3-2 Loss To SharksAndre Burakovsky and Tyson Jost each scored for the Avalanche. Philipp Grubauer had 30 saves as the Avalanche remained in second place in the West Division despite the loss. The defeat spoiled the NHL debut of Colorado top prospect Alex Newhook, who centered the Avalanche’s second line Wednesday.

Nikola Jokic Doubles NY's Point Total On His Own In Dazzling 1st Quarter, Nuggets Cruise To Victory Over KnicksNikola Jokic scored 24 of his 32 points in a dominant first quarter in the Denver Nuggets’ 113-97 victory over the New York Knicks.

Bill Schmidt Interim General Manager Would Like To Be The Full-Time GMBill Schmidt has plenty of work ahead, and one of the main chores, he said, is getting the organization on the same page.

Colorado Rockies Among MLB Clubs To Reach 85% Full COVID VaccinationMajor League Baseball said nine teams have had 85% of players, coaches, and others with Tier 1 access receive their final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, including the Colorado Rockies.