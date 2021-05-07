DENVER (CBS4)– Take a trip back 150 million years to visit life-size dinosaurs in a pre-historic journey. It’s family fun and you don’t even have to leave your car!
Organizers say Jurassic Empire takes visitors through an up-close journey through the Ice Ages. There are 60 moving, life-size dinosaurs including the T-Rex.
The exhibit is at the National Western Complex. Tickets start at $61 for a car up to 7 people. The exhibit runs May 7, 8, & 9, and May 12, 13, 14, 15 & 16, 17, 18, 19 and May 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31.
LINK: Jurassic Empire