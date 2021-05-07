DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Parks and Recreation completed the restoration and repair of Sullivan Gateway at City Park. The Gateway was built in 1917 and marks the south entry of the City Park Esplanade.
Sullivan Gateway was added to Colorado Preservation Inc.’s list of endangered places in 2013. The $4.7 million city project restored the 300-foot terracotta walls and lion-head fountains.
“The century old grand gateway to the entrance of Denver’s City Park had fallen into disrepair,” said Happy Haynes, executive director of Parks and Recreation. “The restoration of this landmark structure exemplifies our commitment to preserving Denver’s legacy by providing beautiful places for people to enjoy.”
The restoration project was funded in part by a $200,000 History Colorado – State Historical Fund Grant and a $1,500 donation from the East Angel Friends and Alumni Foundation and the DPR Capital Improvement Fund. For more information about the project, click here.