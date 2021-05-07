LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse toured the Cameron Peak Fire burn area on Friday. Work to restore the area from the fire damage is underway.
Crews are working on mitigating the damage to the water supply ahead of the monsoon season. Polis said everyone in Colorado can help out this wildfire season.
“Most of these fires were human-caused and we can be responsible and prevent the next great forest fire,” said Polis.
The Cameron Peak Fire burned more than 200,000 acres and affected more than 1,000 stream miles of the watershed.