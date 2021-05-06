MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 285 northbound near Morrison is closed after a tanker truck rolled over. It happened on Thursday at about 2 p.m. and there is a large traffic backup as a result.
US 285 Closed Northbound just before Morrison, MP 248.
Passenger vehs use Parmalee or Jeffco 73. CMV find a place to wait it out. We are assisting Morrison PD. pic.twitter.com/QZ1uAcfHjT
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) May 6, 2021
The Colorado State Patrol tweeted a photo showing the truck blocking the entire roadway and a long line of cars stuck behind it.
US 285 NB: Road closed between Parmalee Gulch Rd and CO 8. Due to crash. https://t.co/Ncw7vGwQnz
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 6, 2021
The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that the closure of the northbound lanes of Highway 285 is between Parmalee Gulch Road and Highway 8.
It's not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Drivers who want to take an alternative route to get around the crash scene can take Highway 73 in Conifer to the Evergreen area. Deer Creek Canyon Road could also be used to get to the Chatfield area.