MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 285 northbound near Morrison is closed after a tanker truck rolled over. It happened on Thursday at about 2 p.m. and there is a large traffic backup as a result.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted a photo showing the truck blocking the entire roadway and a long line of cars stuck behind it.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that the closure of the northbound lanes of Highway 285 is between Parmalee Gulch Road and Highway 8.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

(credit: Jefferson County)

Drivers who want to take an alternative route to get around the crash scene can take Highway 73 in Conifer to the Evergreen area. Deer Creek Canyon Road could also be used to get to the Chatfield area.