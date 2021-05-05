SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people after investigators found the body of a cult leader inside a home near Crestone in southern Colorado. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The cult leader’s name was Amy Carlson. She also went by Lia, but was better known as “Mother God” and leader of the group “Love has Won.” Now she is dead.

“Shocking, really. I was not surprised at her passing,” said Andrew Profaci, a former member of the group. “She was not in very good health and getting worse.”

A photo obtained by reporter Be Scofield shows sheriff’s deputies raiding the home last week. Investigators found a body described as mummified. Reports say the remains were decorated with glitter and Christmas lights.

“When I joined the team I thought I was just going to be a guy in background. She told me I was going to be the father God to her mother God,” Profaci said in an interview with CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Carlson appeared on the show Dr. Phil last year. She was asked about leaving her children for “Love has Won.”

“I just want to leave and told them I had to go on this mission and if I didn’t do it, no one else would,” Carlson explained.

Carlson was described by many as a heavy drinker. The seven people who were in the home where the body was found were arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse and child abuse. Their names are as follows:

– Ryan Kramer

– Christopher Royer

– Sarah Rudolph

– Karin Raymond

– Jason Castillo

– John Robertson

– Obdulia Franco

Two children were present.

Pofaci says since he left, “Love has Won” has changed.

“I would characterize it as a cult now,” said Pofaci. “These people were solely focused on worshipping her as a Mother God instead of focusing on an awakening and helping people.”

Those charged are to appear in court via video link in Saguache County on Wednesday.