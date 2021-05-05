LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Loveland is hoping to restore trust within its community after the arrest of Karen Garner last summer. The 73-year-old with dementia experienced a broken arm, separated shoulder and sprained wrist during her June 2020 arrest.
On Tuesday night, the Loveland City Council has voted to create a Community Trust Commission. The purpose of the group is to understand the issues impacting trust within the community, starting with the Loveland Police Department.READ MORE: 'Big Tech Has Too Much Power,' Says Colorado Congressman As Facebook Announces Continued Suspension Of Donald Trump's Account
Garner’s family has filed a lawsuit after her arrest last summer.READ MORE: Suzanne Morphew Disappearance: Husband Barry Morphew Now Facing Murder Charges
The commission will develop action steps that the city and city council can take to strengthen trust between the people who live there and the government. The community was outraged by the actions of the police officers involved in Garner’s arrest. Those officers resigned last week.MORE NEWS: In-Person Cinco De Mayo Celebrations Resume In Denver
The commission will also provide quarterly updates to the council and a list of recommendations which could include policy changes.