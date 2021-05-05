DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver along with a coalition of partners have launched the Denver’s Ready Campaign. It’s aimed at welcoming workers back into their offices as well as visitors.

“It’s time. We’re ready, welcome back,” Tami Door, CEO and President of Downtown Denver Partnership said.

Local leaders believe the comeback needs more then an invitation. That’s why COVID testing sites as well as centers for vaccine distribution have been set up around downtown to make access more convenient. It’s welcomed news for business operators like Janine Williams.

“Pick up the food item they want, control the transaction, check themselves out. It was always intended to be that, but COVID brought it to a new level of how necessary that is,” Williams explained of her company’s product.

Williams is CEO and founder of Impulsify, a software company on Platte Street. The company has been booming during the pandemic because of its contactless feature.

“Zoom fatigue is real. We made a lot of effort to make it fun for a minute. We had our Tiger King dress up days, and foil hats,” she said

With high demand, Williams found it easier to bring back her employees to the office last August, but she was one of the few.

“We’ve been a little lonely here in this building,” he added.

A busy office is just one end of William’s business, on the other end she operates the brick-and-mortar retail store, Platte Street Mercantile. It’s a kind of lab for her product, but also, it’s a real gauge for office workers to come back.

“We need the apartments, and the residents who live here and the businesses that need those quick affordable lunches to really move past this epidemic,” Williams explained.

Door added she has received dozens of calls a week about businesses wanting to relocate to Denver. She is optimistic that Downtown Denver will be filling up quickly soon.