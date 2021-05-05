(CBS4) – Following the news that Facebook Oversight Committee upheld former President Donald Trump’s ban, the three Republican members of Colorado’s Congressional Delegation were quick to react.

Rep. Ken Buck went to the social media platform itself, posting a link to an NPR article about the decision and commenting: “Silencing former leaders is something they do in Communist China, Big Tech has too much power.”

Buck represents the 4th Congressional District which encompasses Greeley and much of the Eastern Plains. Last month he pledged to no longer accept donations from the tech giants’ political action committees.

3rd District Rep. Lauren Boebart voiced her criticism on Twitter, tweeting “The Facebook Oversight Board acted as the judge, jury, prosecutor, appellate court and executioner. Big Tech needs to be broken up.”

The 3rd District covers the Western Slope and into Pueblo County.

Rep. Doug Lamborn is the representative for the 5th Congressional District which includes Colorado Springs. His first response came in a tweet, saying “Unfortunately, Facebook’s decision to keep the ban on President Trump comes as no surprise. No social media company should have the power to entirely block a public official from communicating with the American people. Facebook’s oversight board is a farce. We must reign in #BigTech.”

He then re-tweeted Rep. Guy Reschenthaler from Pennsylvania, saying Reschenthaler was absolutely right. The tweet goes on to say “Twitter and Facebook allow #CCP officials who are actively participating in genocide to have accounts. Twitter even allows the Iranian Mullahs to have an account. The insanity must stop. #BigTech must stop going after conservatives.”

#CCP refers to the Chinese Communist Party.

Facebook banned Trump after he commented about the Capitol insurrection in January, saying the posts were inciting violence.

The oversight board upheld the suspension but said it was not appropriate to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension. The board gave the company 6 months to justify the permanent ban. The board also told Facebook to implement clear policies that promote public safety and respect for freedom of information.