COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – People living in Commerce City near the Suncor refinery are discussing the site’s operating permit which is up for renewal. For years, the refinery has been dealing with problems leading to a clay-like substance falling from the sky and possibly contaminating water.
The refinery is going through its annual licensing renewal.
Last month, Suncor was found to meet environmental standards following an independent investigation into emissions at the Commerce City refinery. The investigation was part of a $9 million settlement agreement between Suncor and state health officials to resolve more than 100 pollution violations. At the conclusion of the investigation, Suncor announced $12 million in improvements.
People are weighing in with their comments at the meeting with the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission.