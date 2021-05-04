(CBS4) – Changes are coming for visitors to Mount Evans and Brainard Lake in Colorado’s high country. The U.S. Forest Service will be starting a timed entry pass system starting next month.
Mount Evans is scheduled to open June 4 and the Brainard Lake welcome station should open on June 11.
The reason for the changes is to cut down on lines, wait times and overflowing parking at trailheads.
All passes will be sold online later this month.
Get more information on a special section of the Forest Service’s website.