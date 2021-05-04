CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Brainard Lake, Brainard Lake Recreation Area, Colorado News, Mount Evans

(CBS4) – Changes are coming for visitors to Mount Evans and Brainard Lake in Colorado’s high country. The U.S. Forest Service will be starting a timed entry pass system starting next month.

Mount Evans (credit: CBS)

Mount Evans is scheduled to open June 4 and the Brainard Lake welcome station should open on June 11.

READ MORE: Traffic Alert: Lane Closures Planned On Lincoln Street In Denver For Transit & Safety Improvements

The reason for the changes is to cut down on lines, wait times and overflowing parking at trailheads.

READ MORE: Suncor Operating Permit Up For Discussion As Renewal Approaches

All passes will be sold online later this month.

MORE NEWS: New Arches Welcome Visitors To South Pearl Street

Get more information on a special section of the Forest Service’s website.

Jesse Sarles