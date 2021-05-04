A Student At Metropolitan State University Created The "Phonebook" Turning Smartphones Into LaptopsMSU senior Dominique Hunt saw a need for computers and came up with the "phonebook" which turns a persons smartphone into a laptop.

50 minutes ago

Now Is The Time To For Mountain Communities To Prepare For Potential Flooding In Burn Scar AreasGrand Lake is one mountain town preparing for the potential of flooding after devastating wildfires last year.

55 minutes ago

Hundreds Of Fish Died After Tanker Crash Spilled Fuel Into North St. Vrain Creek In LyonsColorado Parks and Wildlife has a better idea of how many fish died after a tanker truck flipped over and spilled gas into the North St. Vrain Creek in Lyons last week.

1 hour ago

Laney Malavolta Identified As Woman Killed In Colorado Bear AttackThe woman killed in a bear attack near Durango last week has been identified as Laney Malavolta. An autopsy for Malavolta, 39, from the La Plata County Coroner revealed that the cause of death is "perforating injury to neck."

1 hour ago

'She Is Scared, She Is Anxious': Karen Garner's Family Says 73-Year-Old Has Regressed Since Forceful Arrest By Loveland PoliceThe family of a 73-year-old Loveland woman living with dementia says her mental state has regressed since her arrest last June by former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp.

1 hour ago

Tuesday May 4th CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer gives you his best bet for tonight's Rockies second game of a double header and a basketball prop he likes a lot.

3 hours ago