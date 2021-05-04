DENVER (CBS4) – Starting on Wednesday, drivers in Denver should plan for lane closures on Lincoln Street between Ohio and 5th Avenues. Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will begin work on safety enhancements to calm traffic and make bus travel more efficient.
The lane closures are scheduled for the next two weeks from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.READ MORE: Suncor Operating Permit Up For Discussion As Renewal Approaches
Crews will add new striping and signage to the transit-only lane on Lincoln Street. The signs will extend the lane’s hours on weekdays during peak travel times from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officials say the extended hours will reduce the time it takes for buses to travel through downtown. The lane will revert to a parking lane outside of the posted hours.READ MORE: New Arches Welcome Visitors To South Pearl Street
The project will add paint and bollards to the corner of 13th Avenue and Lincoln St. to separate buses from vehicles. DOTI also plans to install Vision Zero safety treatments along the road to improve pedestrian safety.
The safety treatments include:MORE NEWS: Travel Increasing At DIA, But Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Bollards and paint to shorten pedestrian crossing distances and slow turning vehicles
- Rubber curbs on Ellsworth and Virginia Avenues to slow turning vehicles
- Pulling back on-street parking at Cedar, 1st, and 4th Avenues to increase crosswalks visibility
- Refreshing crosswalk and stop bar markings so they are more visible
Over the winter, DOTI adjusted the traffic signal timing to slow traffic and give pedestrians a head start to cross the street. For more information about the project, click here.