ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos are one of the teams linked to a possible trade for Aaron Rodgers, but what would the Broncos have to give up to acquire the Green Bay Packers quarterback?
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports detailed four possible trade offers and each one includes the Broncos giving up picks in the NFL Draft and a player in return for Rodgers’ services.
- Quarterback Drew Lock, 2022 first-rounder, 2023 first-rounder, 2024 first-rounder, 2022 second-rounder, 2023 third-rounder
- Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton, 2022 first, 2023 first, 2024 first, 2022 second
- Offensive Guard Graham Glasgow, 2022 first, 2023 first, 2024 first, 2022 second, 2023 second
- Linebacker Von Miller, 2022 first, 2023 first, 2024 first, 2022 second, 2023 fifth
In all four possible trade offers, the Broncos would give up at least three first-round picks for the next three years and a 2022 second-round pick. Benjamin says one of the main reasons the Packers would need all the picks in return would be because they’re “going to need all the resources it can get to either build around 2020 first-round (quarterback) Jordan Love or hunt for an alternative. Lock makes sense as throw-in competition rather than a Love replacement.”
Benjamin also adds that trading Courtland Sutton or Graham Glasgow would “make for short-and long-term upgraded at wide receiver of offensive guard.”
Von Miller would give the Packers a premier pass rusher on the final year of his contract. In all, the key would be the picks where the Broncos would give up at least four picks in the first two rounds.
The main reason why the Broncos would make a trade for Rodgers, the reigning MVP, is because Denver has started nine different quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season:
– Trevor Siemian
– Paxton Lynch
– Brock Osweiler
– Case Keenum
– Joe Flacco
– Drew Lock
– Brandon Allen
– Jeff Driskel
– Brett Rypien
The Broncos have missed the playoffs in each of the last five seasons and have compiled a 32-48 record.