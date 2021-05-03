After Hearing Classmates Joke About COVID, Teen Who Got Serious Case Warns: 'It's A Very Real Disease'As more Coloradans get vaccinated, an unvaccinated group is seeing a worrisome increase in cases. The rates for people between 11 and 17 have more than doubled since the start of the month.

U.S. Officials: Anxiety Drove Vaccine Reactions In Colorado, 4 Other StatesIt was anxiety — and not a problem with the shots — that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.

COVID In Colorado: Statewide Mask Order Extended 30 Days & Amended To Account For Vaccinated PeopleGov. Jared Polis announced changes and an extension to the statewide mask order on Sunday. Polis extended the mask mandate for 30 days in early April.

Sewa International Colorado Chapter Launches Fundraising Campaign To Help India With COVID ResponseColoradans concerned for their family and friends living in India as that country struggles to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control joined a fundraiser from an international nonprofit to buy supplies desperately needed.

Optune Device Extends Life Expectancy Of Littleton Man With Brain CancerA man with stage 4 brain cancer is beating the odds thanks to some help from UCHealth. Bruce Stahlman has extended his life expectancy with a treatment that uses a sci-fi-looking skull cap.

Denver Woman Denied COVID Vaccine After She Forgot Insurance CardMass vaccination sites have made it easy to get vaccinated without an appointment, but some providers are making the process difficult.