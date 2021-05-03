(CBS4) – Police have arrested a man named Ryan Rodriguez in connection with a deadly shooting in Fort Morgan. Investigators say the crime happened late Sunday morning near the intersection of Euclid Street and West Railroad Avenue, a few blocks west of Main Street.
Police believe the 34-year-old victim, Alfred James Pacheco, was targeted.
Rodriguez, 24, was on parole at the time and was taken into custody without incident. He’s being held on first-degree murder charges.
“These types of cases require many officers working together, more than any one agency in our county can provide. I feel very fortunate that we work in a tight-knight law enforcement community where officers truly care for the people in which we serve. Not only were we able to apprehend a violent individual, but we were also able to handle numerous other calls that came in during the day. I am proud of all of the officers involved in this case. At the same time, we are all grieving for the families of those effected by this tragedy,” Police Chief Loren Sharp said in a prepared statement.