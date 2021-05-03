DENVER (CBS4) – On Monday, Colorado Lieutenant Gov. Dianne Primavera helped proclaim May as Mental Health Month. She and mental health leaders in the state announced this year’s theme of Mental Health Proclamation Day is “Healing Together.”
The effort recognizes how thousands of Coloradans have been through so much with COVID-19 and the economic downturn this year. Primavera says in order to heal, we must come together.
“Together we can ensure a full recovery of mind body and spirit is within reach for all regardless of where they live,” she said.
Anyone needing support or resources can also call the Colorado Crisis Line at 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 238255.READ MORE: Mental Health Awareness Month More Important Than Ever In Post-Pandemic World
For more information about resources or the Mental Health Center of Denver visit https://mhcd.org/.
Mental Health Colorado also helps ensure access to mental health and substance use care, as well as efforts to end stigma and discrimination.