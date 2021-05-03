DENVER (CBS4) – The federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is hearing arguments in the case of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The law, which bans transgender athletes from competing in Idaho, is being challenged in court.
A Colorado athlete, Madison Kenyon from Johnstown, ran track and cross country at Idaho State University.
The group Alliance Defending Freedom is representing Kenyon and Mary Marshall, another athlete, in their fight for the ban.
“When you look at a lot of the facts and how a male body develop, their puberty and all the advantages that they have biologically have on a female, it really bugged me,” Kenyon told CBS4’s Justin Adams in August of 2020.
The American Civil Liberties Union strongly opposes the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, and filed a lawsuit which halted the law in August.
Then in September of 2020, Alliance Defending Freedom and the state of Idaho appealed the ruling.