CANON CITY, Colo (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night. Two Cañon City police officers were involved in the shooting on Colorado State Highway 50 near Dozier Avenue, just after 10 p.m. Saturday.
The two officers tried to contact the driver of a black, 1999 Infiniti near the Quality Inn motel in Cañon City when shots were fired by the two officers.
A 28-year-old man was shot and killed. A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was also shot, but is expected to survive his injuries.
No officers were injured. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
The Cañon City Police Department requested that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation investigate this incident. Per Cañon City Police Department policy, the officers are on administrative leave during the investigation.