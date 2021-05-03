CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police officers were called to a shooting just after midnight Monday. It happened near Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road.

One teenage female was shot on the 15600 block of Colfax.

The teen is expected to survive. Detectives are currently looking for any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

