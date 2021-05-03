AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police officers were called to a shooting just after midnight Monday. It happened near Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road.
One teenage female was shot on the 15600 block of Colfax.
MORE NEWS: Arson Investigation Underway After Latter-Day Saints Church Fire In Fruita
#APDAlert Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at appx 12:05a in the 15600blk of E. Colfax.
Juvenile (15+) female shot & transported to hospital, expected to survive.
No susp info at this time. Witnesses are urged to call @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/VRv0tAkOYl
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) May 3, 2021
The teen is expected to survive. Detectives are currently looking for any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).