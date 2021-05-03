FRUITA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators want to find the person who set a church on fire. It happened in Mesa County on April 26 at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The church is located on Ottley Avenue. A member told The Daily Sentinel that they were shocked to see the damage from the church only a day after having attended a service there.
There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Mesa County. Federal investigators are involved in the investigation.