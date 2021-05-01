DENVER (CBS4) — Two men passed away at the scene of a shooting early Saturday morning and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect. The incident happened in the 4600 block of North Odessa Street. Denver PD sent out a Twitter message about the shooting just before 3 a.m.
The department announced at 12:45 p.m. that both men died.
Denver PD spokesman Kurt Barnes said officers responded to a large party at the scene but did not provide additional details.
A suspect is at large, he confirmed. A description of this suspect has not been developed.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. A $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction is being offered.