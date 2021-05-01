AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a man died after his vehicle crashed and rolled on Interstate 70 at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday. Police responded to the crash in the westbound lane between E-470 and the Colfax Avenue exits.
Police say the victim was ejected after he drove off the right side of the road and rolled the vehicle. They say the victim’s vehicle was the only one involved.
The victim died at the scene. It’s not clear what caused the crash, and the victim has not yet been identified.