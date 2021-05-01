(CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority firefighters saved two people from Poudre Canyon on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters say their raft overturned.
Units have left the scene of a water rescue up the Poudre Canyon. Two people were rescued from an overturned raft. They were safely transported to shore on Boat 7. Highway 14 has reopened. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/a4Ox9YCvH7
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) May 1, 2021
The two people were brought to shore and are expected to be okay. It’s unclear if they suffered any injuries or if they were wearing safety equipment.
Highway 14 was closed for the response, but has since reopened.