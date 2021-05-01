CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Poudre Canyon, Water Rescue

(CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority firefighters saved two people from Poudre Canyon on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters say their raft overturned.

The two people were brought to shore and are expected to be okay. It’s unclear if they suffered any injuries or if they were wearing safety equipment.

Highway 14 was closed for the response, but has since reopened.

