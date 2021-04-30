DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s multiple sclerosis community will be getting out to walk and raise money for the National MS Society. But instead of the 10,000 strong Walk MS that they usually gather for in City Park, this year everyone is asked to do their own walk, their own way.

“There are no restrictions. There are no registration fees,” said Theo Frankovich, Senior Manager for Walk MS.

Walk teams are finding interesting and innovative ways to show support, and raise money for the National MS Society. Some are doing their steps on the treadmill, others are walking their neighborhoods or nearby parks, and still others are holding online fundraising events. Every dollar is greatly needed. The National MS Society has seen their donations cut in half since the pandemic began.

“Like many organizations, last year was very tough, but we managed to raise $20 million during Walk MS last year, and we have a goal to raise $22 million this year,” Frankovich explains.

She said that in a normal year Walk MS would raise about $40 million for the organization.

In addition to getting a little exercise, the National MS Society has moved a lot of what everyone loves about Walk MS online. There is a new interactive platform, that allows you to visit sponsor booths, go to the Living with MS tent, create a ‘Why I Walk’ bib, and other activities.

“It was really an opportunity for us to reimagine the event,” Frankovich told CBS4.

They’ve also reimagined the Walk MS reward program. You get points for doing different activities, like creating a Walk team, raising money, and then you can redeem those points for Walk MS merchandise.

Walk MS is Saturday, May 1st, 2021, but the fundraising deadline is September 30th, so there is still plenty of time to support the National MS Society.

LINK: Register for Walk MS