COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted Colorado State Patrol. Troopers say someone inside a vehicle opened fire at them just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The troopers were standing outside the CSP office on US 85 just south of Interstate 76 in Commerce City. No one was hurt and investigators say no property was damaged in the shooting.
The sheriff’s office shut down Highway 85 during the investigation. Deputies say the suspect vehicle is a black or dark colored sedan, possibly a Dodge. Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 288-1535.