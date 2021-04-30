GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Restaurant Appreciation Month kicks off Saturday in Golden with incentives and prizes for customers. The Golden Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Visit Golden to celebrate local restaurants and jumpstart the economic recovery from COVID-19.

Golden Mayor Laura Weinberg will celebrate the start of Restaurant Appreciation Month with a ribbon cutting on Saturday at 10 a.m. under the “Welcome to Golden” Arch on Washington Avenue. The event will recognize the difficult conditions many restaurants faced over the past year due to the pandemic.

“Many Golden restaurants reduced staff, altered their accommodations, and in some cases, even closed their doors,” said Megan Pinson, community marketing director for Visit Golden. “We wanted to collaborate with other Golden organizations to support Golden restaurants. They are such a vibrant part of the community and we hope people embrace this effort, enjoy some excellent food and have some fun along the way.”

Customers who visit Golden restaurants can save their receipts of $10 or more and bring them to the Golden Visitors Center for a goodie bag, commemorative tasting glass and coupons to local businesses. Officials say receipts must be dated in May 2021 and include a Golden restaurant name, location and date for verification.

Visit Golden will share other prizes and opportunities on social media throughout the month. Restaurant customers are also encouraged to share photos of their meals on social media with the hashtag #LoveGoldenRestaurants.

The annual Taste of Golden event is also underway. Through May 9, foodies are encouraged to visit participating businesses for trivia and app-based challenges to earn points for prizes. For more information, visit goldenchamber.org.