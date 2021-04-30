Colorado Mom Donates Kidney To Son, Hopes To Inspire OthersNational Donate Life Month is wrapping up and one special recipient is sharing his story to help raise awareness.

Optune Device Extends Life Expectancy Of Littleton Man With Brain CancerA man with stage 4 brain cancer is beating the odds thanks to some help from UCHealth. Bruce Stahlman has extended his life expectancy with a treatment that uses a sci-fi-looking skull cap.

Focus Shifts To Younger, Hesitant, Busy Coloradans In Next COVID Vaccine PushThe state is tasked with making sure younger Coloradans, anyone with hesitancies, or those who are just too busy to get a COVID shot, take the next step and get vaccinated.

Colorado Health Officials Respond To Request From 12 School Districts To Revise Student Quarantine PolicyLeaders at the CDPHE understand the frustrations voiced by several Denver area superintendents.

COVID In Colorado: Health Officials Seeing Rise In Middle-Aged HospitalizationsState health officials say Colorado's fourth wave of the pandemic is a transition wave.

Should Coors Field Attendees Expect To Find A 'Vaccinated-Only' Section Anytime Soon?The Los Angeles Dodgers are setting up a section in Dodger Stadium where people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could mingle. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida talked about the possibility for Coors Field.