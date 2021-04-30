CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The recovery of a U.S. Army personnel carrier on C-470 and Interstate 25 disrupted traffic Thursday evening. The carrier came off the flatbed semi that was hauling it.

(credit: CSP Castle Rock)

The vehicle ended up on its side and it had to be uprighted first and then towed out of the road and hauled away.

(credit: CSP Castle Rock)

Colorado State Patrol in Castle Rock was urging patience from drivers in the area as the recovery effort continued after 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the semi was not injured.

