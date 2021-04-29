NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead after a shooting in Northglenn and a 22-year-old man is under arrest. Police announced Thursday morning that Guillermo Pinuelas was taken into custody without incident.
The crime happened on Wednesday night at an apartment complex near 120th and Claude Street.
Police say a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times outside of his apartment just before 9 p.m.
Witnesses told police that a man was talking with the suspect before he was shot.
Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.