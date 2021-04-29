AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened earlier this month in the northern part of the city. Authorities so far haven’t been able to determine the victim’s identity, and on Thursday they released photos showing three different vehicles that may have been involved in the crime.
The shooting happened on the evening of April 4 at the intersection of East 35th Avenue and Helena Street, a block off of Chambers Road close to the Interstate 70 exit. The victim had left the nearby Maverik Gas Station shortly beforehand, according to police. He was then shot and when first responders arrived they took him to the hospital. Three days later he was declared brain dead. An autopsy was performed by the Adams County coroner, who ruled the case was a homicide.
Since then, detectives have been unable to determine who is responsible.
The photos they released show what they think are a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8, a Volkswagen sedan, and a BWM 7 Series. All were at the gas station around that time.
Anyone with information about the case that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tips can be given anonymously, and could result in a reward of up to $2,000 if an arrest that leads to a conviction is made as a result of it.