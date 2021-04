The Apartment Association Of Denver Released First Quarter Of 2021 Rent & Vacancy DataThe average monthly rent is $1,544 and vacancy is at 5.5%.

18 minutes ago

Victim's Identity A Mystery 3 Weeks After Unsolved Fatal Aurora ShootingPolice in Aurora are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide that happened earlier this month in the northern part of the city. Authorities so far haven't been able to determine the victim's identity, and on Thursday they released photos showing three different vehicles that may have been involved in the crime.

27 minutes ago

How The Guidelines Have Changed Regarding Lung Cancer Early Detection EffortsLung cancer is the leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has expanded screening guidelines in an effort to help increase early detection rates. On CBSN Denver, Dr. Surit Sharma, Pulmonologist at Sky Ridge Medical Center, explained the new guidelines.

43 minutes ago

Thursday April 29th CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer and Jason Scott take a look at the betting markets for the NFL Draft, and break down tonight's Nuggets-Raptors game.

53 minutes ago

Chris McGlaughlin, Top Executive At Denver International Airport, Taking Off For Dallas AirportChris McGlaughlin, the Chief Operating Officer at Denver International Airport, is resigning to take a position at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to DIA sources. Geoff Petrulis reports.

2 hours ago

Warm Finish For The Month Of AprilWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

4 hours ago