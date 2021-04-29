University Of Colorado Boulder Freshman Thinks Fall COVID Vaccine Requirement Is 'Pretty Solid' Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Colorado will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination if they want to step foot on campus next fall.

Group Of Colorado Superintendents Write Letter To Governor, Say Student Quarantines Are 'Huge Cost' To LearningA dozen school superintendents in Colorado say the COVID-19 data shows transmission inside schools is almost nonexistent.

COVID In Colorado: CU & CSU To Require Proof Of Vaccinations Ahead Of Fall SemesterStudents at the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State University will have to be vaccinated from COVID-19 before the fall semester in 2021.

CDC Study Targets CU Boulder Campus For Face Mask ComplianceThe Centers for Disease Control looked at mask compliance on 53 college campuses. The University of Colorado Boulder campus is one of them.

COVID In Colorado: SCL Health Begins To See 'Tipping Point' In Vaccine Demand And Supply

Mile High United Way Teams Up With Lyft For Transportation To COVID Vaccine AppointmentsMile High United Way is now partnering with Lyft to help community members get complimentary rides to and from appointments. The program is valid all across Colorado.