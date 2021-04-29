DENVER (CBS4) – Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment said that hospitalizations of middle-aged, unvaccinated people are going up. New COVID cases are plateauing, but there are more than 630 people in hospitals with the virus, that is the highest it’s been since January 30th.
“It’s the unvaccinated, middle-aged persons in Colorado who are filling hospital beds. It’s not the older Coloradans, who are now, thankfully, vaccinated,” said Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer at CDPHE.
France noted that death rates have not gone up. He called Colorado’s fourth wave of the pandemic, a transition wave as we move toward a vaccinated population.
State health officials said they’re seeing a slow down in people getting vaccinated. The supply of vaccine is high than the demand. So far, 4.3 million doses have been administered, and 54.1-percent of Coloradans have received their first dose.