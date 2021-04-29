(CBS4) – Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, held a hearing on Thursday to discuss the growing threat of wildfires. Neguse chairs the House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands.
Lawmakers considered the impact of climate change and collaboration needed to address the year round risk of wildfires.
“For those of us that live in the West, wildfires are one of the most immediate and obvious impacts of climate change,” said Neguse.
Neguse’s 21st Century Civilian Climate Corps Act would create a multi-billion dollar fund to create new jobs supporting wildfire prevention, response and recovery. The proposal calls for investments in federal restoration efforts, including the creation of rural jobs in places like Colorado.
The proposal would also provide $3.5 billion for the U.S. Forest Service and $2 billion for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to support science-based projects aimed at improving forest health and reducing the risk of wildfires.