DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is starting a 2-year renovation project at the Colorado Convention Center. Crews will be building an 80,000 square foot multipurpose room, and an outdoor terrace on the roof of an existing facility. Denver planners expect that the new facilities could handle as many as 25 additional events per year, generating an estimated $85 million.
In the meantime, drivers downtown will see the most immediate impact of the project. Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, DOTI, is closing traffic lanes on Champa Street between Speer Boulevard and 14th Street, to make way for the cranes. DOTI plans to keep two lanes of vehicle traffic and one bike lane open throughout the project. There will be a few full closures of the street as crews move the cranes into place.
DOTI said that the construction is not expected to impact travel on 14th Street along the front of the Convention Center. The project is expected to be complete in late 2023.
The City is using $104 million dollars from Measure 2C passed by voters in 2015, and $129 million dollars in Certificates of Participation issued in 2018. According to DOTI, the Certificates of Participation repayment money is coming from Tourism Improvement District revenues, a portion of the seat tax and excess revenues from the Convention Center Hotel.