DENVER (CBS4) – Chris McLaughlin, the Chief Operating Officer at Denver International Airport, is resigning to take a position at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to DIA sources. The CBS4 report was confirmed Thursday by DIA spokesperson Stacey Stegman.
"We are disappointed to lose such a talented and innovative leader at DEN," said Stegman. "DFW gave Chris an opportunity he couldn't refuse and we wish him the best."
McLaughlin was appointed COO at the Denver airport in 2018 overseeing business operations. He previously worked for the Transportation Security Administration. As airport COO, McLaughlin oversaw infrastructure, planning, airport operations and parking and ground transportation.
Airport insiders say McLaughlin was well respected for his leadership.
His departure follows the departure in August 2020 of Gisela Shanahan, who was the airport’s Chief Financial Officer.
McLaughlin will be the Executive Vice President of Operations at DFW.
Stegman said, “This was a really tough decision for him but he ultimately made it based on once in a lifetime opportunities for himself and his family.”