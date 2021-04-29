CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – One person is in the hospital with critical injuries after being found burned from a car fire in Denver. Denver firefighters and Denver police were on the scene early Thursday morning.

It happened in the area of West Wesley Avenue and South Lipan Street.

So far there’s no word on what started the fire, but it is being investigated.

Greg Pixley of the Denver Fire Department said the burn victim, a male, was badly burned over 45 percent of his body. He is being treated at a local hospital’s burn unit.

The fire appears to be accident in nature at this time, according to DFD investigators, Pixley said.

