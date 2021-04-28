DENVER (CBS4) – A tenth Coloradoan has been charged in federal court in connection with the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Logan Grover, of Erie, will appear in front of a federal judge Wednesday afternoon.
Charges were filed Monday in federal court. In the complaint, federal authorities claim Grover was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI got at least two anonymous tips, one of which included a screenshot of a Facebook post, that Grover had flown to Washington D.C. with the intent of marching on the Capitol.
FBI agents went to Grover’s Erie home on Feb. 16. There, Grover answered the door and confirmed his identity, but refused to speak with agents.
Agents combed through several videos and still pictures of the riot and positively identified Grover.
Grover faces four federal charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.