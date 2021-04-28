COVID In Colorado: CU & CSU To Require Proof Of Vaccinations Ahead Of Fall SemesterStudents at the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State University will have to be vaccinated from COVID-19 before the fall semester in 2021.

CDC Study Targets CU Boulder Campus For Face Mask ComplianceThe Centers for Disease Control looked at mask compliance on 53 college campuses. The University of Colorado Boulder campus is one of them.

COVID In Colorado: Some Public School Districts Call For End To Student QuarantinesSome public school districts in Colorado want to end student quarantines when it comes to coronavirus cases. A dozen superintendents requested the move.

COVID In Colorado: SCL Health Begins To See 'Tipping Point' In Vaccine Demand And Supply

Mile High United Way Teams Up With Lyft For Transportation To COVID Vaccine AppointmentsMile High United Way is now partnering with Lyft to help community members get complimentary rides to and from appointments. The program is valid all across Colorado.

After Hearing Classmates Joke About COVID, Teen Who Got Serious Case Warns: 'It's A Very Real Disease'As more Coloradans get vaccinated, an unvaccinated group is seeing a worrisome increase in cases. The rates for people between 11 and 17 have more than doubled since the start of the month.