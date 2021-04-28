BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The most successful men’s basketball coach in CU history isn’t resting on his laurels. Fresh off his 5th NCAA Tournament appearance, Tad Boyle received his 3rd commitment from a top 100 high school basketball player cementing CU’s 2021 recruiting class as the best in the PAC-12.
Four-star recruit K.J. Simpson gave his commitment to CU on Wednesday. Simpson is a 6-2 guard out of California and was rated as one of the nation's top 100 recruits for the 2021 season.
Simpson originally was committed to Arizona but when the Wildcats fired head coach Sean Miller, Simpson re-opened his recruitment.
Simmons joins Cheyenne’s Lawson Lovering (#59) and Washington D.C’s Quincy Allen(#79) as top 100 recruits who Tad Boyle has lured to Boulder. Cherry Creek’s Julian Hammond and Javon Ruvin of Phoenix round out the 5- player class.
Boyle also secured the commitment of Mason Faulkner, a transfer from Western Carolina, to help fill the void left by McKinley Wright. Faulkner averaged nearly 17 points per game last year for the Catamounts.
CU’s class now ranks 9th nationally the best in school history.