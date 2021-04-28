DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Police Officer Jacob Marsh was taken into custody on investigation of vehicular assault charges for a head-on collision that happened earlier this month. The incident under investigation happened on April 13 while Marsh, 40, was driving an unmarked Denver Police Department vehicle.
According to Denver police, it started just after 3 a.m. while Marsh was traveling northbound in the No. 1 southbound lane (the wrong direction) in the 4800 block of N. Quebec Street. Another vehicle was traveling ahead of Marsh, also going the wrong direction in the No. 2 southbound lane in the same area.READ MORE: SUV-Sized Boulders That Fell On Highway 119 In Boulder Canyon Will Keep Road Closed During Cleanup
That vehicle was able to avoid a collision with another Denver police vehicle that was traveling in the right direction in the southbound lanes. However, the police vehicle driven by Marsh was unable to avoid a collision and crashed head-on with the other police vehicle.READ MORE: After Hearing Classmates Joke About COVID, Teen Who Got Serious Case Warns: 'It's A Very Real Disease'
According to the Airbag Restraint Control Module that was recovered from the police vehicle, Marsh was traveling 75 mph in a posted 45 mph zone just 5 seconds before the collision. At the time of impact, the module shows Marsh traveling 51 mph. The driver of the other police vehicle sustained serious bodily injury that was described as a proximal tibial fracture of the right leg that required surgery.MORE NEWS: Theft By Porch Pirate Puts Denver Small Business Owners' Livelihood At Risk
It is unclear whether the other wrong-way driver was detained or whether this incident stemmed from a police action. The name of the other driver seriously injured has not been identified.