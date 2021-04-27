DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
By Lisa Kohlbrenner
LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – A tanker rolled over and spilled fuel early Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of Highway 36 near Lyons. Carrie Haverfield, a public information officer for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, tells CBS4 that the highway is closed in both directions from the first Apple Valley Road intersection just outside downtown Lyons to the Longmont Dam Road.

Haverfield said it is expected to be a prolonged closure. Drivers trying to get to or from Estes Park or Rocky Mountain National Park through that stretch of roadway are encouraged to find alternative routes.

Hazmat crews were on the way to the scene.

