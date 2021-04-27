LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – A tanker rolled over and spilled fuel early Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of Highway 36 near Lyons. Carrie Haverfield, a public information officer for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, tells CBS4 that the highway is closed in both directions from the first Apple Valley Road intersection just outside downtown Lyons to the Longmont Dam Road.
'Crafting Change' Promises To Keep The Mission Going After Demand For Face Masks Drops
— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 27, 2021READ MORE: 'Disgusting And Alarming': Loveland's Mayor Responds To New Video Captured After Karen Garner's Arrest
Haverfield said it is expected to be a prolonged closure. Drivers trying to get to or from Estes Park or Rocky Mountain National Park through that stretch of roadway are encouraged to find alternative routes.MORE NEWS: COVID Restrictions: Denver Public Schools To Allow 4 Guests Per Student For Graduation
Hazmat crews were on the way to the scene.