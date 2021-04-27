DENVER (CBS4)– RTD celebrated five years of the “Train to the Plane” on Tuesday. This week marks the 5th anniversary of the A Line, which takes riders from Union Station to Denver International Airport.
The coronavirus pandemic was a difficult year for many, including RTD. Despite a drop in ridership, RTD managed to outperform other commuter rails in the nation.
“We have been able to retain 45% of pre-COVID ridership, that was the best in the nation for commuter rail,” said RTD General Manager Debra Johnson.
In the last five years, the train has carried more than 30 million customers.