By Brian Madden
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A shoe horn is needed in Fort Collins. The quarterback room at Colorado State University made an addition to its crowded space.READ MORE: Denver Police Officer Jacob Marsh Arrested On Vehicular Assault Charge
Matt Valecce transferred from Boston College to CSU. Valecce completed three passes in his short tenure at the Massachusetts school. He was a member of Steve Addazio’s 2018 recruiting class in Chestnut Hill.READ MORE: 4 More Passengers File Lawsuits In Connection To United Airlines Engine Explosion
Addazio, the current head coach at CSU, has a plethora of passers now. Valecce joins starter Todd Centeio, Justice McCoy and three incoming freshmen among others this coming fall.MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: Antibody Treatment Now Available To Colorado Patients
Valecce is 6’5” and 225 pounds. The native New Yorker is a graduate transfer and will have three years of eligibility.