FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Fort Collins police say a group of four suspects targeted Asian families and stole roughly $1.4 million in cash, jewelry and other valuables during daylight burglaries Colorado and Wyoming in 2019.

In each case, suspects would go to the home in the middle of the day, knock on the front door for a few minutes to make sure no one was home, then force their way in through a door or window.

Once inside, the suspects ransacked the home and took cash, jewelry, and safes.

Five of the families were in Larimer County. When Fort Collins police started investigating, they learned cases with the same pattern were occurring across the country — reportedly being carried out by organized criminal groups with ties to South America.

A total of 26 Asian families were victimized in Colorado and Wyoming between January and July of 2019.

“Today’s announcement highlights the increase in crimes against Asian Americans. We in Colorado won’t tolerate it,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said.

Four suspects have been identified and three of them have been arrested. One remains a fugitive and is believed to be in South America.

The four suspects are:

Santiago Hoyos Gaviria, 24, of Miami, Florida

Yenny Zoraya Rodas-Florez, 30, of Miami, Florida

Jhon Eder Florez-Molina, 28, of Miami, Florida

Carlos Geovanny Florez-Molina, 34, of Miami, Florida

Fort Collins detectives traveled to Florida and, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service and FBI, located and apprehended Rodas-Florez and Hoyos-Gaviria in the Miami area. Florez-Molina was located and apprehended later in Doral, Florida. They were extradited to Colorado and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Jhon Florez-Molina remains a fugitive and is believed to be evading arrest in Colombia, South America.

The suspects have been charged with racketeering, conspiracy, and multiple counts of burglary and theft/criminal mischief.