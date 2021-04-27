DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Boulder News

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Boulder has started repairs on popular hiking trails which means there will be short and long-term closures for the rest of the year. While crews are working on the trails, they will also realign some of the trails.

The trail closures include the Royal Arch Trail. The popular trail at Chautauqua Park has experienced heavy erosion over the years.

(credit: city of Boulder)

Officials with the city’s Open Space & Mountain Parks will install an 18-foot bridge to help hikers pass through the area safely. In May, the city plans to build a new staircase to the route.

