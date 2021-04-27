BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Boulder has started repairs on popular hiking trails which means there will be short and long-term closures for the rest of the year. While crews are working on the trails, they will also realign some of the trails.
The trail closures include the Royal Arch Trail. The popular trail at Chautauqua Park has experienced heavy erosion over the years.
Officials with the city’s Open Space & Mountain Parks will install an 18-foot bridge to help hikers pass through the area safely. In May, the city plans to build a new staircase to the route.