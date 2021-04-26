(CBS4) – The United States is seeing a growing problem with millions of people not getting their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. Experts at the Centers for Disease Control say around 5 million people across the country have skipped that second dose. If you have been putting it off, it might not be too late.

CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says there are a variety of factors leading people to skip that second dose. Some are worried about the side effects getting worse when they get the second shot. Others are inconvenienced and can’t make it back for their second appointment. Vaccine hesitancy about one option can affect people who need to get another one.

Hnida said it’s still unclear how much one dose on its own can protect you, and pointed out that variants of COVID-19 are still a threat.

“So, if you’re on the fence right now and you’re saying, ‘Well, do I really need this second vaccination?’ Please get your second dose,” Hnida said.

“And you do have a little bit more time than you probably thought,” Hnida added.

Initially experts were focused on getting people within a few days of either the three week or four week mark of the first shot, depending on the vaccine. But Hnida says you now have six weeks to get that second dose and get the full benefits.