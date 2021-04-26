AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — If you have old electronics you want to get rid of, now is your chance. Techno Rescue in Aurora will take your desktops, laptops, tablets and gaming systems for just $5 per vehicle.
The following additional fees will be applied to recycle these items:
• Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) monitors: $5 each
• Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) monitors and most televisions 21 inches and under: $25 each
• CRT monitors and most televisions 22 inches and over: $50 each
• Floor model printers: $50 each
• Projection, Digital Light Processing (DLP) and Console televisions: $100 each
Techno Rescue will wipe and physically destroy all your data to protect your identity.
As a reminder, electronics thrown in the trash are an environmental concern and banned from landfills in Colorado.
The event is happening at Techno Rescue at 3251 Lewiston Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
It runs through May 8.